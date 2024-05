After eight years, NxWorries, aka Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge will release their new album Why Lawd? on June 7th. Today they premiere the Anderson .Paak-directed video for their new single “FromHere” with Snoop Dogg and October London. The visual was filmed at Gold Line in Los Angeles as Paak reflects on being left alone in the club, before Snoop interjects and ends things off.

Watch the “FromHere” video below.