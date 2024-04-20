Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 718) “The PAWG Whisperer”

The JBP kicks off the latest episode reacting to Wale’s tweet about Melyssa Ford (26:56) before turning to new music including the buzz surrounding Taylor Swift’s album (42:02) as well as Drake’s ‘Push Ups’ hitting DSPs (44:33). The room then debates whether Drake moves OVO Fest with Future & Metro due to perform in Toronto the same weekend (53:35), more music from Nicki Minaj & Lucky Daye (1:26:35), and Miami is hosting a nude cruise come 2025 (1:49:21). Also, Shyne speaks on ‘99 club shooting in recent interview (2:02:18), Jontay Porter has been banned for life from the NBA (2:33:33), Nike inks Caitlin Clark to endorsement deal (2:43:03), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Inayah“Won’t Let Me”

Ice | Tory Lanez“When It’s Dark”

Parks | Nas & DJ Premier“Define My Name”

Ish | MaKenzie“Velvet”

Melyssa | Äyanna“Girlfriend”

Emanny | WANMOR“Alone With You”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 718 | “The PAWG Whisperer”
