Music Video: PFG ft. J. Cole – Whole House

PFG and J. Cole link up on screen for their collab “Whole House”. One of three collaborations from the Fayetteville rapper’s new album, Never Say Die. Directed by Kiyanac and presented by The Sheltuh, the official video places the hometown partnership at the center of the record. Cole’s sparse, piano-driven production leaves plenty of room for two sharply different perspectives. PFG delivers street-level detail with a rough, forceful cadence, while Cole moves from playful flexes into a more uneasy reflection on fame and the loss of anonymity.

Watch the “Whole House” video below.

