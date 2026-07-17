Music Video: Remy Ma – Put Em On

July 17, 2026

Remy Ma gathers her crew for a summer house party in the new video for “Put Em On.” Directed by Nimi Hendrix, the clip moves through dancing, games, designer looks, and laid-back moments with friends, giving the record an easygoing social setting rather than forcing it into a heavy narrative. Remy has described the visual as part of her current “soft girl era”. That lighter mood does not soften her presence on the track, where she remains composed, direct, and fully aware of the authority she carries when she steps behind a microphone.

Watch the “Put Em On” verse below.

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