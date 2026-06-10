Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 504) AKON

The gang is back after a hectic weekend, with the Knicks taking Game 2 in San Antonio, and Baby D turning up Burgers & Bottles. The guys prepare as Trump takes over Manhattan for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, and Jalen Brunson and Co. look to go up 3-0 on the Spurs. Mal goes viral over the weekend for his take on the Griselda situation, as Westside Gunn reacted, and Jadakiss also addresses 38 Spesh calling him out on our last episode. An XXL “rappers sex survey” resurfaces from 2004, with some questionable inquiries for some of our favorite rappers. The legendary Akon stops by on the second half of the pod to chop it up with the guys, speaking on tour life with Ne-Yo and his girlfriends, AI creating music, and much more! We are also giving away 3 pairs of tickets to Nas’ World Cup concert in Queens on Friday (June 12), so go to our Instagram to see how you can enter to win a pair!

Spread the love