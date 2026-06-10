Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 936) “Caught In The Rain”

QueenzFlip returns to his seat as the JBP begins its latest episode with Joe’s breakdown of the Knicks first NBA Finals home game since 1999 (). Jay Electronica was a no show in two recent events (), the room questions if Ish is a romantic (), and Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on the key to celebrity relationships (). Adam22 and his wife fake a divorce (), Lewis Hamilton’s views on wealth limits (), and Joe asks his cohosts about clairvoyance following Neil Degrasse Tyson’s interview on Shannon Sharpe’s show (). Also, Akademiks interview’s Daphne Joy (), black vs. white brunches (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

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