Music Video: Latto Ft. Doja Cat – Okayy

July 22, 2026

Latto and Doja Cat keep it sexy in the visuals for their collab “Okayy”. Off of Latto’s album Big Mama. The visual keeps the same energy as the song with the sensual dances and the steamy performance shots.

Watch the “Okayy” video below.

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