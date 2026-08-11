Music Video: Busta Rhymes & J Dilla – SPAZZZ

Busta Rhymes kicks off the rollout for his new project Dillagence 2 with “SPAZZZ,” a new J Dilla-produced single drawn from the late producer’s unreleased archive. It continues a partnership that was already pushing both artists forward while Dilla was still here. Busta does not handle the beat like a protected relic from an archive; he attacks it, twists against its momentum, and makes the record feel charged by the same instinctive chemistry that connected them in the first place. Nothing about it plays as a memorial piece. The track opens the rollout for Dillagence 2, due August 25th. The album draws from the more than 300 unreleased beats Dilla entrusted to Busta before his death—an archive he has guarded closely for two decades.

You can stream “SPAZZZ” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

