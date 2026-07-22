Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 521) Glory Hole Roulette

Happy Monday! Mal was outside this weekend, taking the team to watch Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers take over Yankee Stadium. Between J.Cole, FIFA, Summer Jam, and Fanatics Fest, it’s been (and will be) a crazy couple of weeks in New York. The internet goes crazy over who was in attendance at the World Cup Finals, and the guys discuss how the atmosphere has been with all of the fans running around the city this month. Mal shares about a promise his neighbor made him, and Rory tells us about his evolving golf game. The Game and YG are set to face off in a Versuz this week, and Complex names their Top 100 LA Songs of All Time. Post Malone faces scrutiny after previewing a snippet from an unreleased song, and the guys take two different calls from dudes stuck in tricky situations involving bachelor parties.

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