Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 948) “Somebody Call Freeze”

The JBP begins its latest episode with a couple stories from their weekend (28:10) before sharing their thoughts on the upcoming Verzuz between The Game & YG (41:15). DJ Khaled has pushed back his next album (56:00), the room debates what other artists could do back-to-back-to-back nights in a stadium (1:07:15), plus a look at new albums that released this past Friday including Baby Rose’s ‘YEARNALISM’ (1:15:55). Also, the next round of ESPN layoffs includes Ryan Clark (1:30:55), the JBP reacts to Mandii’s comments on marriage claiming it is only for broke women (2:02:02), Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow files a lawsuit against the estate (2:22:25), Ice shares his thoughts on the Avengers: Doomsday trailer (2:44:00), and much more.

Spread the love