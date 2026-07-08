Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 944) “They Are Amongst Us”

The JBP recaps their July 4th (30:40) before the room reacts to the video of Big Tigger hitting the internet as he steps away from his radio show (40:18). Marc Lamont Hill shares his feelings on Scottie Pippen dating a 23-year old (1:04:54), B.Dot’s new list consists of the top-10 rappers of 2026 so far (1:36:00), and Lance Rivera’s open letter to JAY-Z (1:47:36). Also, the JBP speculates how long it would take them to tell if their significant other was cheating (2:16:10), the latest on missing 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells (2:40:18), and much more.

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