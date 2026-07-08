Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 515) Dumbo Is Heaven

Rory is back, and explains his absence, as well as how he and Mal spent their 4th of July Weekend. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot, causing outrage with New Yorkers for their wedding in Madison Square Garden, and Donald Trump flexes his power as President to reverse a red card for Team USA in The World Cup. Un shares a heartfelt (sorta) poem to Jay-Z, where he explains the trauma that Hov has caused in his life, while Beyoncé releases a previously leaked song, causing fans to speculate what genre her Act: iii will fall under. B.dot drops his infamous Top 10 Rappers of 2026 list, Lil Wayne addresses his missed shows, as well as his recent breakup, and video footage of Pooh Shiesty holding Gucci Mane at gunpoint surfaces. Ray J and Orlando Brown are set to face off in a boxing match, SZA reveals new information about herself, and the guys breakdown the various trades and signings that happened around the NBA this weekend.

Spread the love