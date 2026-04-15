Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 480) Neo Soul Sorting Hat

Rory is back from LA, and brought the weather back with him on this 80 degree Monday. He catches up with Baby D and Mal on his trip, sharing their thoughts about young people in the club, and dude hangouts. Speaking of young people, Euphoria is back for its third season, and the guys discuss the direction that it’s going in. Justin Bieber faces backlash for his Coachella performance, and Chris Brown and Usher announce their joint Raymond & Brown (R&B) Tour. In other news, the internet roasts Jack Harlow again for his choice of hats, Offset makes a fashionable return to the stage, J.Cole puts up a double-single in his Chinese Basketball Association debut, and the team is here to react to it all!

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