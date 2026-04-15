Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 920) “Around From A Distance”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with a recap of Coachella 2026’s opening weekend with mixed reviews on Justin Bieber’s set (37:38). Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on the inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (45:20), a new record from Remy Ma along with a freestyle from Fabolous (55:57), and Ice questions the room about funeral ettiquete (1:34:50). Joe and the crew share their thoughts following the sudden passing of Ashlee Jenae (1:45:05), Marc introduces Omarion’s new show ‘Wild Rose’ (2:07:05), and *SPOILER ALERT* the cast reviews the finale of ‘DTF: St. Louis’ (2:17:15). Also, Wallo’s new sneaker (2:28:22), King Harris arrested in Georgia (2:34:23), tour dates for Chris Brown & Usher are out (2:50:00), and much more.

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