New Music: Red Cafe x Boldy James – YOU LUCKY

New Music: Benny The Butcher & Fuego Base ft. O.T. The Real & Rick Hyde – Warehouse 4
New Music: Chris Brown – Obvious
Album Stream: Snoop Dogg – 10 Til’ Midnight
Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Future & Lil Baby – One Of Them
Music Video: Swae Lee ft. Jhené Aiko – MURAL
Music Video: DaBaby – Clear This Shit
Music Video: Mary J. Blige – Want Love
Music Video: DaBaby – Pootie Tang
Red Cafe & Boldy James tell the ladies “YOU LUCKY” for being in their presence. Produced by Cartune Beatz.
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