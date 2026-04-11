Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 479) Pay The People

Baby D and Mal kick off this Rory-less episode discussing the cancellation of Wireless Fest, in light of Ye being banned from the UK. Offset is in debt to the casinos (and apparently Ebro and Dez Bryant), and the crew speaks on his alleged altercation with Lil Tjay that lead to Offset being shot. GloRilla’s sister, and Tee Grizzley’s mother both sparked an internet debate on what you owe your family, while Janet Jackson fights with her family in the lead up to the new Michael Jackson biopic. Finally, we preview new music coming out Friday, headlined by Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and more!

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