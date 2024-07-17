Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 285) Trump’s Attack & Slim Shady Review

in ,

Happy Tuesday Gang! Rory found his (Irish) people over the weekend in a small town upstate and shared his experience with us (09:37). Meanwhile, Demaris was “calmly” outside (14:18) and catches us up on her weekend. And then… we get to the sh*ts. Former President Trump had an attempt on his life and the internet is convinced that it was staged. We give our professional assessment of the footage and let you know what REALLY happened… allegedly (21:37). We then get into the official review of Eminems long awaited album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ – and do a few lyric breakdowns (53:36). This convo leads into the guys their giving their opinion on other ‘GOAT’ rappers who have an overrated catalog (1:16:27). Speaking of rappers, Mase addresses J. Prince calling him out over Shakir Stevenson comments, and we address some of his interesting points (1:28:16). J Prince would never let Michael Ealy lift his girl off the ground though, Jonathan Majors can’t relate (1:39:10). We then get into voicemails, both of which lead Mal to put his foot down on “platonic” friendships (1:46:40)

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 180) Did Mal Fumble Or Did Rory Dirty Mack? Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 188) We Got That Dog In Us Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 189) Lizzo Is A Hero Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 193) Bobbi & Drake, EST Gee vs. Bootleg Kev, Keke’s New Usher Video Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 195) Sexyy Red & Tyler, FYRE Fest II, & It Gets Morbid Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 199) BarStool Pizza Gate, Kendrick’s Leaked Verse, Doja V.S Cardi B & Meg

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *