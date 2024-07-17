Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 285) Trump’s Attack & Slim Shady Review

Happy Tuesday Gang! Rory found his (Irish) people over the weekend in a small town upstate and shared his experience with us (09:37). Meanwhile, Demaris was “calmly” outside (14:18) and catches us up on her weekend. And then… we get to the sh*ts. Former President Trump had an attempt on his life and the internet is convinced that it was staged. We give our professional assessment of the footage and let you know what REALLY happened… allegedly (21:37). We then get into the official review of Eminems long awaited album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ – and do a few lyric breakdowns (53:36). This convo leads into the guys their giving their opinion on other ‘GOAT’ rappers who have an overrated catalog (1:16:27). Speaking of rappers, Mase addresses J. Prince calling him out over Shakir Stevenson comments, and we address some of his interesting points (1:28:16). J Prince would never let Michael Ealy lift his girl off the ground though, Jonathan Majors can’t relate (1:39:10). We then get into voicemails, both of which lead Mal to put his foot down on “platonic” friendships (1:46:40)

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal