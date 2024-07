Denzel Curry is back at it with the second installment of his King Of The Mischievous South compilation series. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances by Tiacorine, Ferg, The Mexican OT, PlayThatBoiZay, A$AP Rocky, Maxo Kream, Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, Mike Dimes, Kingpin Skinny Pimp, Project Pat, Kenny Mason, Armani White, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Key Nyata.

You can stream King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 in its entirety below.