Denzel Curry drops off his latest single, “Woo” featuring PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound. Produced by Ronny J and led by Chief Pound’s hook, Denzel Curry and PlayThatBoiZay kick their cocky bars. “Woo” follows up Denzel’s previously release “Sked” with Kenny Mason and “Blood On My Nikes” featuring Juicy J. All three tracks are off of Denzel’s upcoming album, 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT RELOADED.

You can stream “Woo” below.