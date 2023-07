After appearing in the studio with Westside Gunn, Denzel Curry delivers his latest single/video, “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ”. Directed by Omar Jones. The visual is featured in Carol City, Florida with his crew, vehicles burning rubber, a bunch of bloody scenes. This is Denzel Curry’s first new music since his 2022 album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Watch the “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” video below.