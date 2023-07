Diamond D delivers a new video from his project The Rear View. This one is for his track “Flying High” with De La Soul‘s Posdnuos. Diamond D had this to say about the record:

“The song is about rising above negativity while enjoying life to the fullest”.

The visual reflects that positive energy with cameos by Scram Jones, Buckwild, Statik Selektah, N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and Stacy Epps.

Watch the “Flying High” video below.