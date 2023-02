After many years, De La Soul finally possess their entire catalog and their first 6 album 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001) will be released on all streaming platform starting March 3, 2023. The trio celebrates with the debut of their track “Eye Know” along with the original video.

Watch the “Eye Know” video below.