Ace Hood drops off the sixth installment of his Body Bag mixtape series. The project includes eight new freestyles including his “OMG (Freestyle)“ over Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil?”. He also hops on Future’s “Puffin On Zooties”, Lil Baby’s “In A Minute”, BIA and J.Cole’s “London”, and more.

