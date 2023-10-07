With the arrival of Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs,’ the JBP dives into the timestamp record ‘8am in Charlotte’ (21:07), reacts to J. Cole’s feature on ‘First Person Shooter’ (42:44), and shares their thoughts on the project as a whole and the state of Hip-Hop (1:02:18). A video of Sexyy Red got leaked on her Instagram (1:30:23), Jason Derulo has been sued for sexual harassment (1:49:26), and U2 performs at the new Sphere venue in Las Vegas (2:06:45). Also, Joe takes a victory lap for his Taylor Swift & NFL take from the last episode (2:22:24), when’s the fastest you fell out of love (2:29:54), Part of the Show (2:59:10), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ivory Scott (feat. Queen Naija) – “My Mind”

Ice | Journee – “Selfish”

Parks | Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist (feat. Vince Staples) – “Mancala”

Ish | Arin Ray – “Wait So Long”