A milestone episode for the JBP as the guys open up the podcast with a recap of the Grammy's. Parks shares how his weekend went in LA (11:19), Stevie Wonder & Smokey Robinson perform (20:41), and Joe talks about the clear agenda for this year's award show (32:46). Also, Dr. Dre earns the Dr. Dre Award (43:37), Viola Davis achieves EGOT (44:57), Harry Styles tops Beyoncé for Album of the Year (55:00), Quavo has a Takeoff Tribute (1:13:07), & Chris Brown has a meltdown following Robert Glasper's win (1:17:05). Flip questions Joe about comments N.O.R.E. & him made about wanting people to fail (1:44:04), Offset responds to J. Prince's latest interview (1:55:30), Ja Morant (2:33:50), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jon B, Gunna, Chloe Bailey, Chris Brown, SZA, & Aaliyah – “They Don’t Know (JAYBeatz Mashup)” Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel – “Make You Feel” Parks | J Dilla (feat. Guilty Simpson & Madlib) – “Baby” Ish | Maina Doe, King Ivym & IJALE (feat. Valve Sounds) – “WYA” QueenzFlip | MASTERPIECE QUY – “Unlikely”