Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, B.Dot, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 919) “Scott La Rock Died?”

The JBP starts its latest episode reviewing Gucci Mane’s new record ‘Crash Dummy’ (26:22) as they continue to debate their views on current day street rules. In court news, P. Diddy’s lawyers are requesting his release (1:09:28) plus Matthew Perry’s drug dealer has been sentenced to 15 years (1:21:22), and Marc Lamont Hill covers a couple of RIPs including Blondy of ‘The Sequence’ & Afrika Bambaataa (1:37:24). Joe shares clips of sports reporter Dianna Russini following released photos with Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel (1:45:24) as well as Nikki Glaser’s appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’ (2:09:47). Also, Chris Brown and Usher have announced a tour (2:34:20) which leads to a debate over who would win a Verzuz (2:46:40), and much more!

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