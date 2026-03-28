Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, B.Dot, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 915) “21 Shots”

March 28, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with reactions to the Tank & Tyrese Verzuz on Thursday night (26:54) before getting to new music from Fetty Wap, The LOX, & Jozzy (1:07:12). The crew then has a conversation about disciplining kids (1:41:55), J. Cole sits down with Cam’ron (1:53:07), and Marc shares his thoughts following Usher’s comments about Puff (2:04:59). Also, the internet reacts to the Bob Barker episode of the TV show ‘Dirty Rotten Scandals’ (2:17:34), Kandi Burruss’ divorce settlement (2:34:27), the Senate approves funding for TSA (2:46:03), Ayesha Curry’s apology to Steph (2:56:08), *SPOILER ALERT* Paradise Season 2’s finale is around the corner (3:10:43), and much more!

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