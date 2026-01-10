Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 893) “Authorized User”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with a conversation about trainers in the gym (24:54) before turning to New Jersey news as rapper Fetty Wap has been released from prison (38:57). The crew then discusses the tragedy in Minneapolis after Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent (49:33), new music including a single from Bruno Mars from his new album ‘The Romantic’ (1:39:15), and LA Reid’s upcoming trial (2:04:48). The room covers storylines in the NFL and NBA (2:08:18), Dame Dash continues his beef with Charlamagne the God while the Cam’Ron & Jim Jones feud also continues (2:52:20), and much more.

