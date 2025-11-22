Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 880) “Destinys Food”

The JBP tackles a number of topics in its latest episode starting with reaction to Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy is Mine Tour’ () before turning to Joe being highlighted by Rolling Stone (), and Mona cracking a top-25 list from Complex (). The crew then reacts to Burna Boy outing a fan at a recent show (), Marc Lamont Hill responds to Brian McKnight (), and a brand new album from De La Soul (). Also, new Pharrell Timbaland’s lead the JBP to discuss wastefulness (), actor Michael Beach says he lives with his wife and ex wife in the same house (), Pharrell’s take on politics & DEI (), Part of the Show (), Joe’s thoughts on the new Netflix show ‘The Beast In Me’ (), and much more!

