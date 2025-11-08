Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 876) “Squint Off The Vert”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with the crew sharing their thoughts on the 2026 Grammy Nominations () before moving on to Kanye West’s apology with a New York City rabbi (). Ice and Joe then take Marc Lamont Hill to Homie Court (), Antonio Brown has been extradited to the U.S. (), and Pitchfork readers voted on the top-100 Rap albums of all-time (). Also, new music (), Zohran Mamdani is mayor elect of NYC (), there’s a canceled list featuring Sydney Sweeney and Kayla Nicole (), and much more!

