Music Video: DJ Premier & Ransom –- Forgiveness

Premier and Ransom continue to drop new visuals for their project The Reinvention. On this one, Preemo lays a haunted, minimal loop and leaves space for Ransom to cut clean through with calm menace.

You can watch the “Forgiveness” video below.

