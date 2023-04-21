E-40 sits front and center in the Bay with his new video, “Front Row 40”. From Levi’s Stadium to the Chase Center, and behind the homeplate of Oracle Park, 40 Water gives props to his home teams and his fellow die-hard fans. The video follows last week’s incident, where 40 was kicked out of Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the hosting Sacramento Kings. He claims “racial bias” on Kings Arena’s security for escorting him out after he responded to a heckler in the crowd.

Watch the “Front Row 40” video below.