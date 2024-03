Ransom links with producer Harry Fraud for the collab project titled Lavish Misery. Featuring 8 new tracks and guest appearances by Boldy James and 38 Spesh. Harry Fraud had this to say:

“This album is over a decade in the making. I remember growing up getting A-Team Mixtapes and marveling at how dope Ran is. Fast forward to now, I’m blessed to say we’ve created a masterpiece together. Ransom is truly 1 of 1.”

You can stream Lavish Misery in its entirety below