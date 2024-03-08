New Music: Russ x DJ Premier – Work This Out

DJ Premier and Russ reconnect for a new single titled “Work This Out”. DJ Premier had this to say:

“Back when Russ was recording CHOMP, he told me he wanted to spit bars, so we recorded “Inside Job.’ We swapped records, so I told him I wanted to make a record relative to his fan base. My keyboardist, Carlos Homs, played me the piano riff and I assembled the bass and drums. Russ was preparing to leave for his tour and we literally recorded this the night before he left. The magic was flawless.”

You can stream “Work This Out” below.