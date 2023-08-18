After dropping a few loosies, Russ gives fans his fifth studio album, Santiago. Featuring 13 new track and no listed guest appearances. He had this to say about the project:

“SANTIAGO is my journey to self love & self mastery while touching on the obstacles that have provided resistance along the way. Feelings of emptiness, inadequacy, imposter syndrome, doubt, anger, shame (to name a few) and ultimately issues from my childhood that have shown up in my adult life. It’s my attempt to understand, navigate and heal. It’s the most vulnerable music I’ve ever made and I had to do a lot of excavating to make it. I hope that by listening to me face my own emotions, you all gain the courage to face your own. It was a confronting experience and I hope it resonates with people who are trying to navigate the obstacles on their own journey because as Paulo Coelho said, “one man’s journey is every man’s journey.”

You can stream Santiago in its entirety below