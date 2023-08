Snoh Aalegra liberates some more new music. This one is titled, “Wait A Little Longer”. Produced by Sensei Bueno and Mellodust, the ballad features a vulnerable Snoh reminiscing over a former love and her hopes to rekindle the relationship. “Wait A Little Longer” follows her previous releases “Sweet Tea” and “Summer Be Mine”.

You can stream “Wait A Little Longer” below.