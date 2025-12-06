Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 884) “The Top Package”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the news of Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. for $82.7 billion () before the rest of the cast shares their thoughts on the new Puff documentary (). Ray J calls out Beyoncé & JAY-Z for not taking photos with Brandy on her and Monica’s tour (), Daz Dillinger & Snoop Dogg’s beef (), and in sports, the LA Clippers waive Chris Paul in his retirement year () while Lebron’s 10-point game streak comes to an end at 1,297 games (). Also, Klay Thompson names a boat after Megan Thee Stallion which leads the room to discuss moving fast in relationships and dating famous people (), Pharrell responds to the controversy over his recent political comments (), Meek Mill voices his frustrations with the industry (), another delay on Roddy Ricch’s new album (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

