Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, B.Dot, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 913) “Not My Brand Of Vodka”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the news of JAY-Z performing back-to-back nights at Yankee Stadium to celebrate anniversaries for Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint (20:44). A new Verzuz is on the way as the room debates Tank vs. Tyrese (42:34), new music (52:54), and Afroman prevails in defamation case against the Adams County Sheriff’s Department (1:17:33). Ray J responds to Mase and Shyne (1:38:56) and the room discusses pickup lines after DM leaks of The Game using the same one repeatedly (1:57:40). Also, RIP to Chuck Norris (2:28:28), Joe shares his love for a new restaurant (2:34:07), a rumored fight between Justin Bieber and Usher (2:54:02), and much more.

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