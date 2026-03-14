Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, B.Dot, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 911) “A Tribe Called Colonizers”

March 14, 2026

In the latest episode from the JBP, the crew reacts to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game earlier this week against the Wizards (19:49) before Joe doubles down on his thoughts on Season 2 of ‘Paradise’ (45:10). Rumors of Janet Jackson clashing with her brother Jermaine over the Michael Jackson biopic (55:27), Jack Harlow’s new album (1:05:15), and Papoose & Maino join in with rap disses of their own (1:25:40). Also, Jill Scott says fans won’t be able to use their phones for her upcoming tour (1:34:17), Ari Lennox’s interview on HOT 97 (1:34:17), Ice comments on Boosie clapping back at Kodak Black (2:10:45), the room reacts to India Love saying men who complain about prices is a turn off (2:28:00), and much more.

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