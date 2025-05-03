Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 822) “Behind the Dumpster”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the highlighting of a genius marketing move from a bar in Jersey City (20:30) before discussing the latest drama involving Bill Belichik and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson (29:45). The room then talks about gift-giving and thoughtfulness (43:24), Joe calls Pistons Assistant Coach Jarrett Jack after the New York Knicks beat Detroit in six (59:43), and Ish shares his thoughts about the Lakers losing to the Timberwolves in five (1:23:20). In new music, Lloyd Banks drops ‘A.O.N. 3: DESPITE MY MISTAKES’ (1:29:25), Summer Walker’s new single ‘Spend It’ (1:30:50), and the state of music so far in 2025 (1:35:40). Also, Ice expresses his hatred over a new trend (1:41:33), Kanye West appears to have revealed his sexual identity (1:48:45), alleged texts from Future to an ex over Trippie Redd have gone viral (2:04:30), Misa Hylton & Vado file a lawsuit against Mary J. Blige (2:18:50), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | RAAHiiM“Just Like Me”

Ice | Lloyd Banks (feat. Ghostface Killah) – “ENDANGERED INNOCENCE”

Parks | Westside Gunn & Doechii“Egypt (Remix)”

Ish | Isaiah Falls“TAKE A HIT”

QueenzFlipJayDon“I’ll Be Good”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Joe Budden Podcast 822
