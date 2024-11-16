Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 776) “Love Out Loud”

In the latest episode, the crew reacts to Joe’s Instagram post for his girl’s birthday (9:47) before the room moves to their thoughts on Gillie & Wallo’s advice to Kodak Black (28:42). Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to square off in a boxing match on Netflix as the room predicts the outcome of the fight and whether or not it will be staged (38:52), the internet is reacting Skai Jackson’s baby daddy after he was arrested for violating parole (59:02), and footage is circulating of Offset getting into an altercation in Paris (1:18:37). John Krasinski has been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive (1:40:43), Joe’s rewatch of ‘The Penguin’ leads Ish to think people are overreacting about the show (1:46:05), and new reports from UFO experts on aliens living underwater (1:53:50). Also, Leon Thomas pulls up to the studio (1:57:57) as the R&B singer speaks about his latest album ‘MUTT’, his time living in Los Angeles, what his music plans are moving forward, and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Valiant – “Little Red Riding”

Ice | Morray – “Out The Hole”

Parks | Cordae (feat. Kanye West) – “No Bad News”

Ish | SAILORR – “POOKIE’S REQUIEM”

Melyssa | Ambré – “PT. II (DRAKE & DRIVE)”