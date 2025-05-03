Music Video: 2 Chainz, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers – THE ATL EXPERIENCE

2 Chainz takes us on a journey through Atlanta on his new release “The ATL Experience” featuring Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Off the soundtrack to the upcoming short-film, Red Clay. The accompanying video finds the three riding through the city of Atlanta while 2 Chainz narrates a gritty tale of a woman caught in betrayal. Red Clay is written by Omar Epps and 2 Chainz. It tells a story of a conflicted teen named NOOK, trying to navigate through obstacles of growing up in Atlanta.

Watch the “The ATL Experience” video below.