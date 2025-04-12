Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 816) “We Listen And We Judge Quietly”

The JBP revisits potential nanny options for Ish (4:35) to begin the latest episode before they discuss the handling of forgiveness in friendships (31:00) as well as how many people the cast has fallen in love with in their life (42:35). In NBA news, the crew shares their thoughts on Ja Morant’s new grenade celebration along with Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas and Joe shares his thoughts about Detroit & other NBA cities (1:10:18). Quavo & Lil Baby collab on a new record (1:27:30), Kendrick Lamar & SZA drop the music video for ‘luther’ (1:39:49), and the room debates which classic songs they could live without (1:45:00). Also, a helicopter crashes into the Hudson River (2:15:02), the roof collapses at a Dominican Republic club (2:19:15), Netflix has gentrified the pop the balloon show (2:32:09), B.Dot releases a list of the best posse cuts of all-time (2:49:02), the state of ‘My Expert Opinion’ (3:21:00), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Coco Jones – “Taste”

Ice | Deante’ Hitchcock – “Born Broke Die Rich”

Parks | Saba & No ID – “Acts 1.5”

Ish | kwn – “do what i say”

Melyssa | Artemas – “cross my heart”