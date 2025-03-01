Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 804) “Women in Space”

The Joe Budden Podcast recaps their week (10:15) before the room moves to the sad news involving the passing of Gene Hackman, his wife, and their dog (25:10). **SPOILER ALERT** The crew gives their predictions for the ‘Paradise’ season finale (40:08), New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a recent Black History Month event (49:00), and Joe shares some details about a new app called ‘Timeleft’ (55:50). An all-women flight to space through Jeff Bezos rocket company is slated to take off this spring (1:03:23), Lenny Williams releases new music at the age of 80 (1:25:27), and is anyone participating in economic blackout day (1:41:48). Also, Turkey Leg Hut’s former owner warns staff they’ll be fired for using phones during shifts (1:55:50), in new music Jim Jones & Fridayy drop new albums (2:13:54), Atlanta’s police department is after Lil Baby (2:31:49), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ye Ali (feat. Dcmbr & Hrtbrkfever) – “Come Inside”

Ice | Fridayy (feat. Meek Mill) – “Proud Of Me”

Parks | Ray Vaughn“CEMETERY lanterns”

Ish | Kels“We Tried”

Melyssa | Yo Trane“Ecstasy”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 804 | “Women in Space”
