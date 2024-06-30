Music Video: Jeremih ft. Bryson Tiller & Chris Brown – Wait On It

in

Jeremih enlisted the talents of singers Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller for his latest release, “Wait On It”. Produced by Cássio and Retro Future. The three sing of a toxic relationship that is going no where.

Watch the “Wait On It” video below.

