Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 361) Mixtape Mount Rushmore, The New Mid Generation & Pepsi Backlash

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:02 – Consumer vs. artist
2:40 – Care about music
9:03 – Lakers game story
12:01 – Halftime show reaction
13:35 – Luca’s emotional moment
18:19 – Mixtape discussion
20:54 – Rick Ross mixtape credit
23:00 – 50’s mixtape revolution
28:11 – Alleged stalker drama
30:06 – Baby mother debate
32:40 – College application stories
37:38 – Podcasting opinions
39:41 – Community engagement
46:54 – Fish tank discussion
50:53 – Sugar addiction explained
54:31 – Healthier drink options
56:30 – Everything in moderation
59:00 – Cookout food debate
1:04:29 – Trap Pilates launch
1:09:04 – Prostate check discussion
1:13:42 – Cheating discussion
1:15:47 – Conversation about death
1:19:48 – Tragedy in Dominican Republic
1:23:08 – Viral records impact
1:25:02 – Consistency is key
1:27:09 – Need for superstars
1:32:37 – Music opinions
1:36:34 – Relationship dynamics
1:42:17 – Mental health discussion
1:44:00 – Relationship ownership
1:49:20 – Finding true compatibility
