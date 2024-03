Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 249) A Fly On The Wall

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:45 – Branding For IG Girls

00:07:53 – Rory & Mal Studio Session / Fly On The Wall

00:20:23 – Women In The Studio

00:22:54 – Seizing Creative Opportunity

00:28:02 – Voicemail (Milestone Moments)

00:37:25 – Clubbing When You’re Older / P*ssy Posse

00:45:58 – Ryan Garcia Loses His Mind

00:54:14 – Joe Rogan v.s. Ryan Garcia

00:56:24 – Matt Rife & Ludacris Ayo Accusations

01:06:50 – Nelly Didn’t Write His Raps (Revisited) / Rap Albums As Kids

01:17:55 – South Park & Family Guy’s Impact On Development

01:22:03 – What Women Want To Do For A Living

01:24:14 – Hitting Lottery / Fake Charities / Taking Advantage Of People

01:32:04 – Vegas Is The Worst Place / Pool Parties

01:44:00 – Revisiting Gym Towels

01:45:30 – Schoolboy Q Albums Check In

01:46:54 – Voicemail (Cutting Off Friend)

01:55:38 – Films We’re Watching

01:58:34 – Asian Films Make Julian Cry

02:01:00 – Revisiting ‘Pursuit Of Happyness’

