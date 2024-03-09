Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 706) “Posh Bitch”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins with new music including an Ariana Grande album (), Drake’s 4Batz remix (), and Dreamville has announced their two-day festival lineup (). Shannon Sharpe sits down with Steve Stoute (), Mike Tyson & Jake Paul are slated to fight in July live on Netflix (), and Draya Michele announces pregnancy on Instagram (). Also, Nelly says the 2000’s Hip-Hop era was the toughest ever (), Royce da 5’9” pulls up to the podcast () to discuss Detroit Pistons merch collab in honor of J Dilla, upcoming music, the current state of Rap, boxing, reminiscing with Joe on old Slaughterhouse shows, and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | CokeCarl – “Text Me Back”

Ice | Tank (feat. Fabolous) – “Before We Get Started”

Parks | The Co-Op (Passport Gift, Parks, Rasheed Campbell, & David Bars) – “Uptown”

Ish | TheARTI$t – “Love Is”

Melyssa | Leon Bridges (feat. Jazmine Sullivan) – “Summer Rain”

Emanny | Zae France – “Give It Up”