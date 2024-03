Lola Brooke drops it to the floor on her new single, “Bend It Ova” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Big Freedia. Produced by OG Parker and S Dot. Lola and crew get the party hype with their racy lyrics. “Bend It Ova” follows Lola’s previous single “Becky” featuring 41.

You can stream “Bend It Ova” below