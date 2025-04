With Wu-Tang Clan and in-house producer Mathematics’ album Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman set to drop on April 25th, the tandem gives fans their latest release, “Warriors Two, Cooley High” featuring Method Man & Benny The Butcher. Spearheaded by Mathematics’ eerie soundbed, Meth and The Butcher trade sharp bars on their upbringing and their legacy.

You can stream “Warriors Two, Cooley High” below.